    Menu
    World

    8 Killed During A Clash In Pakistan

    April20/ 2022


    Islamabad: Four terrorists and four soldiers were killed during a clash in Pakistan's South Waziristan district, a military statement said on Friday.

    The terrorists raided the security forces' post in the district, killing the soldiers late Thursday night, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

    The identities of the eight victims were not revealed by the ISPR.

    Located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, South Waziristan used to be a hotbed of militancy a few years ago, but the security forces have successfully flushed out the terrorists from the area in separate high-profiled armed offensives.

    Though the area has been purged from the militancy to a great extent, sporadic attacks continue.

    Last month, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the district.

    During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and one was injured and arrested, according to the ISPR.

    —IANS

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in