8 killed as truck overturns on car in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambhi: Eight persons were killed in Kaushambhi district on Wednesday morning when a truck, laden with stones, overturned on a car that was parked near the road.

All the eight passengers in the car were killed on the spot. At least two more are feared trapped.

The police reached the spot and are using gas cutters to take out the passengers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure all help to the families of the deceased and proper treatment to the injured, if any.

According to the police spokesman, all the deceased were returning from a wedding and belong to one village.

The accident apparently took place when a tyre of the truck burst, causing it to overturn.

—IANS