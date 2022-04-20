8 Killed After Car Hits Truck On Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura

Mathura: Eight persons of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

A call was received at the Police Control Room (PCR) at around 8.20 a.m. informing the police about the accident following which a team was rushed to the spot.

"A Wagon R going from Noida to Agra lost control and rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The car was so badly damaged that gas cutters had to be used to bring the occupants out. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where five persons were declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

While one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, two others were taken to a hospital in Agra where they breathed their last.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have informed the relatives of the deceased," the officer said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle. Further investigation is underway. --IANS