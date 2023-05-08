8 Killed, 15 Injured After Truck Hits Pickup Van In Moradabad

Moradabad: As many as eight people were killed while fifteen others were injured in a tragic road accident after a truck hit a pickup van in Moradabad district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near the Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur Road in the district's Bhagatpur area.

Speaking about the incident, Sumit Yadav, CDO Moradabad said that "out of eight people who have been declared dead, four were brought dead and the rest were taken straight to the mortuary."

"The police officials and health department has reached there; a post-mortem is being conducted. We have referred 7 people to the Cosmos Hospital, and 3 have been admitted to Photon Hospital. They are being treated under the supervision of the administration & police department", CDO Moradabad said further.

A total of 26 people were on their way to attend a wedding function in the pickup van when a truck hit it. The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned near Gopalpura under the Madhaugarh police station area of Jalaun district on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, "There were 40 people in the bus, out of which, five people have died while more than 15 people were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district." —ANI