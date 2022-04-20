8 Jamaatis test positive in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Eight members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended a meeting in Delhi''s Nizamuddin Markaz last month that spiked cases throughout the country, have tested positive for Corona virus in Sitapur.

All the eight Jamaatis have now been shifted to the community health centre in Khairabad.

The Jamaatis are from Bangladesh and had been quarantined at the JLMDJ College from where their samples were sent for testing.

They are from a group of 10 persons who had come to Sitapur on March 16.

Chief Medical Officer Alok Verma said that the entire Khairabad area is being sealed off and sanitized.

Announcements are being made from mosques, asking people not to come out of their houses.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area.

--IANS