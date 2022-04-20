8 Injured In Clash Over Alleged Eve-Teasing In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Eight persons were injured in a clash between members of two communities over an alleged eve-teasing incident at Ladwa village here, police today said.

The incident took place last evening under Titali police station area. Two youths allegedly eve-teased a 15-year-old girl, who had gone to draw water from a hand pump.

The girl told his family members about the incident. They confronted the youths and their relatives, leading to a heated argument which snowballed into a clash.

The two groups wielded lathis and threw stones at each other in which at least eight persons were injured, Circle Officer Hariram said.

The police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the clash and brought the situation under control, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital. Security has been ramped up in the village and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by two motorcycle-borne men. The woman told the police that the accused beat her up and tore her clothes when she resisted their harassment bid in Kumar village in the district last evening.

Some locals later caught and thrashed one of the accused before handing him over to the police.

