8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China

Beijing: Eight people were injured and three others went missing after a natural gas pipe exploded in northeast China''s port city of Dalian on Monday, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 6 am (local time) near a residential area in Jinzhou district of Dalian.

Eight people were injured by shattered window glass and have been sent to the hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation has found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline, it said. —PTI