8 days 8 looks: Deepika’s drop-dead gorgeous pictures from Cannes 2022

Cannes: While the 2022 Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas on stage, jury member Deepika Padukone stays steps ahead of her peers, dazzling in her versatile looks to send the shutter boxes on a tizzy. The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures showcasing her mesmerizing 8 day looks on the red carpet for the grand premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the prestigious event.Check out Deepika's 8 stunning looks of 8 days of Cannes.

Day 1: Golden-black shimmery saree

Deepika exudes retro vibes in her 1st-day look on the red carpet. She donned a golden-black shimmery saree by none other than Sabyasachi. The 'Piku' star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look member. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

Day 2: Black pleated shirt in full sleeves with sleek black pants

Deepika Padukone opted for a black pleated shirt in full sleeves with sleek black pants for the second day. The USP of her look was the serpent necklace and her bold red lips.

Day 3: Red Louis Vuitton gown

The ‘Padmaavat' star wore a chic red gown on the third day of the event. Deepika’s blazing red Louis Vuitton dress featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neckpiece, red lipstick, dollops of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.

Day 4: Blazer dress with brown knee-high boots and a sling purse

During the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Deepika attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner. On the 4th day look, the actor wore an edgy blazer dress to dinner and looked ultra cool and trendy. She complimented her look with brown knee-high boots and a sling purse.

Day 5: Black body cone dress

The 36-year-old actor opted for a black body cone dress with a plunging neckline for the 5th day. The actor accessorized her look with beautiful Cartier jewellery and kept her makeup light with red lipstick and styled her hair in a messy bun.

Day 6: Black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown

For the 6th day on the red carpet, Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her contagious smile. Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, and shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress. She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun. She complimented her appearance with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos.

Day 7: Orange gown frill dress

On the 7th day of the Cannes Film Festival, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completes her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings.

Day 8: Floor-length gown covered in black and golden metallic patterns

Once again, Deepika opted for a Louis Vuitton gown for the 8th day on the red carpet. The 'Piku' actor opted for a floor-length gown covered in black and golden metallic patterns, giving it an undeniable gleam and regal appearance. Deepika chose a smokey eye and a nude-brown lip for her look. She complimented her appearance with black and golden minimal earrings that matched the colour of her stunning gown.

