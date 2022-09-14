8 Congress MLAs Break Vow, Defect To BJP In Goa

New Delhi: Eight of the 11 MLAs from the Congress in Goa Wednesday joined the BJP after keeping the defection pot simmering for about two months. The Congress MLAs included former chief minister Digambar Kamat, leader of Opposition Micheal Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rudolfo Fernandes, former Goa power minister Aleixo Sequeira, Rajesh Phal Dessai, and Sankalp Amonkar.

Speaking to the media, Michael Lobo confirmed, “We have joined the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawa-nt…’Congress chhodo, BJP jodo (Leave the Congress, join the BJP)’.”

After meeting the secretary of the legislature, with the eight MLAs who merged the Congress legislature party with the BJP, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: “Today, Congress MLAs have merged with the BJP. The process will be completed. The MLAs, including Digambar Kamat, Micheal Lobo and those who have come with them, have come keeping in mind the vision of PM Narendra Modi to create a new India and for the development of Goa. They have joined the government and supported us. I welcome them. This will prove to be a historic decision in the development of Goa.” Speaking to reporters outside the Goa legislative assembly, the Chief Minister, however did not take more questions.

Kamat, meanwhile, said: “This decision was based on circumstances. I had said in the beginning when I was not made the Leader of Opposition. What is happening in the Congress is not right. If you read the letter, it is about Congress Jodo and not Bharat Jodo. The work done under PM Modi has got earned international respect for citizens of India. My workers in Margao said the (Congress) party is doing nothing. That is why we decided to take part in the development of Goa.” Asked by reporters why he went back on the oath he had taken before the Assembly elections not to defect from the Congress, Kamat said: “Yes, I had taken an oath before God not to defect. I am a God-fearing man. I went and met god again and explained the current circumstances asking God what I should do. God told me to take a decision and he would back me.”

In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs and two legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had similarly merged their legislature parties with the BJP.

With the “merger” of the Congress’s legislature party with the BJP, the ruling party in the coastal state would then have 33 of 40 MLAs—including 20 who won the assembly election from the BJP, two from MGP and three Independents who extended support to it to form the government in March.

The first attempt at defection was foiled in July after the Congress party accused Micheal Lobo and Kamat of engineering a defection. Disqualification petitions against them are pending.

The defection of these MLAs would leave three MLAs in Congress and seven in Opposition parties. The three MLAs who remain with the Congress are Altone D’Costa, Yuri Alemao, and Carlos Ferreira.

The defection comes despite pledges of loyalty that Congress MLAs had taken ahead of the February Assembly election in various places of worship, including a temple and a church. They had also signed an affidavit to this effect.

In the 40-member House, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 20 MLAs, the Congress 11, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2, the MGP 2, and the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party have one MLA each. There are three Independents.

In a statement, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the Congress MLAs’ decision was “an act of pure evil”. “The eight legislators who have decided, against all political propriety, basic decency and honesty, to pursue their greed for wealth and hunger for power, stand today as the symbols of pure evil, displaying their shameless selfishness, avarice and chicanery, in defiance of Almighty God,” Sardesaid said.

“The BJP who are in power not because of the mandate of the people but because of deceit and manipulation has lowered democracy and parliamentary politics to its nadir, reduced Goa to ridicule, by treating people’s representatives as commodities, like sacks of wheat, to be bought for a price; and the unscrupulous and unfaithful MLAs have allowed them to be purchased like cattle,” Sardesai said, adding, “We will, as a party, fight this political plague that has destroyed Goa”.