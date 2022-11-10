8 Arrested For Thrashing Society Guard In Noida

Noida: Eight people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a security guard at a housing society in Noida on Tuesday, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sharad Parmanand, Tarun Kumar, Mayank Gupt, Nipun, Chirag, Siddharth, Ayush Choudhary, and Priyanshu Choudhary.

The accused are from Delhi, Haryana, and Meerut, and were arrested from the Golchakkar area of Sector 62, officials said.

The police said that the incident was reported at Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society on November 5. The accused allegedly tried to gain entry into the society on November 5, and they were stopped by the society's security guard for enquiry.

He asked them to make an entry on the visitor's register before going inside, to which they refused and started arguing and abusing. The accused allegedly thrashed the guard with kicks and punches and escaped.

The victim, identified as Nitin, later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police following the complaint registered a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) launched an investigation and nabbed the accused.

The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, and all of them have been arrested, ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi told ANI. —ANI