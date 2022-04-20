7th International Yoga Day at PU

















































Chandigarh (The Hawk): Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized online mass demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol(CYP) to commemorate International Day of Yoga on 21 June.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU along with his wife Ms. Kusum Singh joined online Yoga for the programme. He motivated the people to accept Yoga as a way of Life and also described the importance of Yoga in the current Pandemic situation to improve their immunity.

More than 2500 people enrolled for the 21 day free yoga camp organized under social outreach program of Directorate of Sports and an average more than 500 peoples regularly attended online yoga camp daily.

Various Senior Officials of PU who practiced yoga at home included, CA Vikram Nayyar, officiating Registrar and FDO, Prof. V.R.Sinha, Dean of University Instructions, Dr. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination and Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations.

UICET, Centre for Swami Vivekanand Studies and PU Alumni Association organized online lecture cum demonstration session to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga. Prof. Devinder Singh, Secretary to the Vice Chancellor and Coordinator, Dr B R Ambedkar Centre, Panjab University said that Yoga is the perfect blend of meditation pranayama and physical exercises to keep us fit and free from any ailment.Prof. Meena Sharma, Dean Student Welfare(Women) and Honorary Director, Central Placement Cell,said that yoga brings a balance between body, soul and mind. Shri Gaurav Vohra, a renowned Corporate Wellness Trainer, and Adoption Strategy Lead at Digital Healthcare Platform said that Yoga is a spiritual discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body.

NSS, Panjab University organized Digital Yoga Demonstration. , Sh. Harcharan Singh,a certified yoga therapist demonstrated various breathing exercises including the Surya Namaskar. Prof. S.K. Tomar, Dean Student Welfare and Prof. Ashwani Kaul, NSS Coordinator, PU enlightened about various benefit of Yoga.



