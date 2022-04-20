79 Chikungunya, 24 dengue cases in Delhi in 2017

At least 79 cases of chikungunya and 24 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi just three months since January 1, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has said.





These cases were reported though the season for vector borne diseases in Delhi is between July and December.





According to the data, 4,431 cases of dengue were reported in 2016 and the number of chikungunya cases stood at 9,749 -- one of the worst outbreak for the disease till now.





According to the SDMC, eight of the 79 chikungunya cases were reported in April, while 34 were diagnosed in March.





"Twenty cases were detected in January and 13 in February," said an official of the civic body. Of the total, four cases could not be accounted for.





At least six cases of dengue were reported in January, four in February, 11 in March and three in April, it said.





