78 More Covid-19 Cases Detected In Uttarakhand, Tally Goes Up To 3,686

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 78 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,686 on Tuesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,867 cured and recovered patients while 736 active cases are there in the state. A total of 50 deaths (one more today) have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 33. The number of patients treated and cured today was 11. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 77.78 percent. District U S Nagar led with a whopping 34 cases, whereas Haridwar followed it with no less disturbing 22 cases. Apart from the above, Dehradun reported 12 cases, Tehri Garhwal 5, Pauri Garhwal 3 and Uttarkashi 2.