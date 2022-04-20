77 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures Reach 1488

Dehradun (The Hawk): 77 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 2 PM on 9 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Health department. Total 719 patients have been discharged from the hospitals. On Tuesday 3 patients emerged from Dehradun, 43 from Tehri, 7 from Pithoragarh, 4 from Haridwar, 4 from Nainital, 4 from Pauri, 4 from Rudraprayag, 3 from Bageshwar, 1 from Almora and 4 from private lab. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 749. The reports of 5846 persons are awaited.