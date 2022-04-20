769 New Covid-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 5,88,171; Death Toll 8,403

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,403 on Sunday with 17 more fatalities, while 769 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,88,171, an official statement issued here said.

Of the new deaths, two each were reported from Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Bijnor. Of the 769 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow recorded 134 cases, the UP government said in the statement. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,179 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 5,66,910 so far. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,858, it said. In the past 24 hours, over 1.31 lakh people were tested for COVID-19, while so far, 2.43 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

—PTI