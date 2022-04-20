76 Pc Candidates Lost Their Deposits In UP Polls

Lucknow: Of the total 4863 candidates in the fray for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 3696 or 76 per cent have lost their deposits in the 2017 Assembly polls, though this time the percentage was eight per cent less than 2012. The candidates lost their deposits as they could not get one-sixth votes of the total votes polled in their contesting Assembly seats. In 2012 Assembly polls, of the total 6839 candidates in the fray, 5760 had lost their deposits, which was around 84.22 per cent. In 2007 elections, 5034 of the total 6086 candidates had lost their deposits, which was 82.77 per cent. In 2002, 4422 of 5533 candidates lost their deposits, which was 79.92 per cent while in 1996, when there were total 425 Assembly seats with undivided Uttarkhand, 3244 of the total 4429 candidates lost their deposits, which was 73.24 per cent. UNI