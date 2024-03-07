75-year-old man forced to dance on burning coal over suspicion of practising black magic in Thane

A 75-year-old man was forced to dance on burning coal due to suspicions of black magic, leading to severe burn injuries.

Thane: Police have registered a case after some individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly forced a 75-year-old man to dance on burning coal as punishment over suspicion that he practised black magic, an official said on Thursday.

The man suffered burn injuries in the incident, which occurred in Kervele village in Murbad taluka on March 4, the official said, adding that an investigation is ongoing into the case.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, individuals are seen holding the man by his hands while a crowd shouts and cheers as he is forced to dance on the burning coal.

A religious event was organized by locals near a temple in the village when 15-20 persons reportedly entered the man's house, dragged him out, took him to the event site, and compelled him to dance on burning coal, said Murbad police station inspector Pramod Babar.



Some villagers alleged the man was practising black magic and assaulted him, Babar said.



The man sustained burn injuries on his feet and back, according to the police.



Following a complaint by his family members, the police registered an FIR against some individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt, assault, etc.), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly), and 147 (rioting), along with provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the official added.

—PTI