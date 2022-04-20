75 US embassy staff from Islamabad return home

Islamabad: A group of 75 staff members of the US embassy in Islamabad have returned to America aboard a special flight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson for the US embassy said that the Department of State on March 14 had authorised the voluntary departure from any diplomatic or consular post of US government personnel and family members who have determined they are at a higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to the novel coronavirus or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification, reports Dawn news.

The statement said that the staff in Islamabad departed for Georgia, US, on a flight contracted by a private company.

The US mission in Pakistan continues to provide emergency services to American citizens and visa applicants.

It further said that they recommended US citizens to register themselves in the smart traveller enrolment programme at https://step.state.gov/ to receive updates on any departure options.

