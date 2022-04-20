75 Test Positive For Coronavirus On June 19, Uttarakhand Figure At 2177

Dehradun (The Hawk): 75 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on June 19 as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached 2177 in Uttarakhand. A total of 1433 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. District wise distribution of COVID-19 Positive Cases on Friday June 19 was 14 from Almora, 7 Bageshwar, 4 Dehradun, 8 from Haridwar, 8 from Nainital, 2 from Pauri, 4 from Pithoragarh and 28 from Tehri. 26 Corona positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, whereas 15 have migrated from the State. The doubling rate of Corona for Uttarakhand in last 7 days was 22.02 days.







