75 Miyawaki forests to be inaugurated in Coimbatore on Independence day

Chennai: The Coimbatore City corporation will inaugurate 75 Miyawaki forests on August 15 as part of the 75th Independence day celebrations.

The Miyawaki forests will be inaugurated across the five zones in the city. The corporation is envisaging establishing 104 Miyawaki forests in the 100 wards of the corporation but as part of the 75th Independence day celebrations, 75 of them will be inaugurated on Monday.

Under the Clean and Green cities initiative, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) announced a project of 104 Miyawaki forests and green parks in the 100 wards of the city and in nurseries across 5 zones in the corporation.

CCMC has requested social organizations, NGOs, environmental organisations, and residence associations who are willing to establish and maintain the Miyawaki forests in the area.

The Corporation said that it has received expression of interest from certain NGOs for the green project.

According to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials, the Environmental Foundation of India will maintain 25 Miyawaki forests while 75 will be established and maintained by DHI Green Foundation. The remaining four will be established and maintained by Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu.

The DHI Green foundation office-bearers told IANS that they will be planting native tree species and herbal and medicinal plant varieties including Savukku, Maghizham, Vembu, Naval, and Mahogany.

The Miyawaki forests will be watered using the drip irrigation method with the water provided by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

