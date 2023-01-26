74th Republic Day: 'Nari shakti' dominates tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura

New Delhi :Tableaux representing the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Tripura at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday focused on the theme of "nari shakti" and women's empowerment.

The state of Kerala showcased a tableau titled "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment," which featured a medley of percussion and tribal traditions in addition to Kalaripayattu, a martial art with a history dating back more than two millennia.

The state of Kerala is home to the most educated women in India and the largest women's self-help network in the world, Kudumbashree.