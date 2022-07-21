New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today said that in 2021-22 the Ministry has taken strong action against YouTube channels working against the interest of the country. Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Shri Thakur said the Ministry has acted against 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 URLs and got them blocked. These actions have been taken under the Section 69A Information Technology Act 2000.

The Minister further said that the Government has strongly acted against agencies working against the sovereignty of the country by spreading fake news and spreading propaganda on internet.