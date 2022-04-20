746 KGVs In UP To Have Smart Classes

Lucknow: The students of the 746 Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas (KGV) of the state, who come from the weaker sections of the society, will now study in smart classes.The KGVs provide free education to all such girls.

Under the ongoing 'Mission Shakti' programme it has been decided to equip all these schools with smart classes to ensure a better and well-equipped teaching interface, said a government spokesperson.

The facility has already been started in the KGV of Lucknow. Dinesh Kumar, the Basic Education Officer of Lucknow, said, "The KGVs are being run in the 72 districts of the state and in these residential schools, the girls are given free education from Classes 6 to 8. Besides accommodation, the girls are also provided food, books and other facilities free of cost."

He further said, "Smart classes are already in place in all the eight KGVs of the eight blocks of Lucknow facilitating quality education to the girls through modern facilities like computers and projectors. Besides this initiative of the state government, the basic education department will also help the girls in connecting with the mainstream of the society." —IANS