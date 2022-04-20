74 Deaths, 5,716 Fresh Virus Cases In UP; Total Count 2,41,439

Lucknow: The coronavirus death toll rose to 3,616 with 74 fresh fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 5,716 cases on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection numbers to 2,41,439, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 74 deaths reported across the state, the maximum 11 took place in state capital Lucknow followed by 10 in Kanpur; five in Gorakhpur; four in Allahabad; and three each in Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Unnao.

As far as the fresh cases are concerned, Lucknow reported 720 infections, followed by 387 in Kanpur and 354 in Allahabad. Gorakhpur recorded 259 fresh cases while 242 infections surfaced in Varanasi.

According to the bulletin, the count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 56,459. Till now, 1,81,364 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, the health bulletin issued by the UP Government said. —PTI