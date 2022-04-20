73% Indians feel tech devices have increased empathy in society: Report

Bengaluru: At least 73 per cent of all Indians believe that the technology devices and services have increased empathy in society, with smartphones and social media being the most valuable during Covid-19, a report said on Thursday.

The study, conducted by Lenovo, aims to find how technology can help increase understanding and deepen empathy in times when factors are pulling people apart rather than bringing them together

This new global research study surveyed more than 15,000 people in eight languages across 10 global markets: Brazil, China, France, Germany India, Italy, Japan, Mexico the UK, and the US.

According to the report, more than 60 per cent of young Indian respondents believe that activists and youth leaders have relied extensively on technology and smart devices for creating awareness and educating people for the better.

The findings showed that about 59 per cent of Indian respondents believe tech companies have the potential to help address major societal issues, especially in the post-Covid-19 world, compared to 44 per cent of global participants.

When asked about their familiarity with emerging technologies, survey respondents believe that artificial intelligence (54 per cent), Internet of Things (50 per cent) and 5G (43 per cent) have the greatest potential to address global issues.

"This new study also gives new strength to our ongoing resolve to foster responsible behaviour and bring smarter technology to all," Dilip Bhatia, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Lenovo, said in a statement.

The report also showed that about 68 per cent of Indian youth feel that they have become empathetic towards their communities, and 79 per cent of Indian respondents overall showed an increase in feelings of empathy than in the past.

About 64 per cent young Indian respondents believe technological advancement has made it easy for them to understand and get involved in social issues and causes they care about, the study said.

According to the report, 92 per cent of Indian respondents of all ages say they feel more comfortable with their personal tech capabilities after Covid-19, and are more appreciative of what it has to offer.

—IANS