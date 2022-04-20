73 rescued from Himachal's Dhauladhar range

Shimla: Seventy-three people, who lost their way due to snowfall while trekking to the Kareri Lake amid the Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, were rescued by local administration on Monday.

On receiving information, a rescue team comprising 13 police personnel and eight home guards, was sent to rescue the stranded people, an official statement said.

A team of locals also moved to the spot to support the administration in rescue operation. Also, a request for chopper was sent for the rescue mission.

By around 3 p.m., all stranded people were rescued, the statement said.

An official told IANS the rescued people were given first aid, after which they were allowed to move to their respective places. "They are all fine," he added.

The fresh water lake, located at 2,934 metres above the sea level, is nine km northwest of Dharamsala town

—IANS