72-person Nepalese passenger plane crashes near Pokhara, killing 32

Kathmandu: According to accounts from the media, at least 32 individuals were killed when a passenger plane carrying 72 people, including 10 people from other countries, crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while attempting to land at the Pokhara airport. To date, eight remains have been recovered from the crash site.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 plane took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 a.m. Pokhara is a popular place for tourists to visit in the Himalayan country.

The plane went down on the Seti River bank between the old and new Pokhara airports as it attempted to land. According to Republica newspaper, there were 68 passengers and 4 crew members.—Inputs from Agencies