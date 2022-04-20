72 more die of COVID in UP: Official

Lucknow: With 72 more patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 3,059 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388.

"In past 24 hours, 5,124 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are total 49,575 active cases while 1,44,754 persons were treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The recovery rate of patients in the state is 73.33 per cent, he said, adding that over 1.21 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of tests so far to over 47 lakhs.

He said in the external monitoring of contact tracing of COVID-19 patients, a total of 1,04,488 contacts of 29,313 positive patients were traced.

"Of the 1,04,488 contacts, 93.2 per cent (total 97,422) told that their samples were tested. Directives have been issued to test the remaining ones," he said. PTI