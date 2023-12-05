716 Birds Of 16 Species Rescued During Raid In UP

Kanpur: Two days after a video of poaching of migratory birds went viral, the forest department and the police initiated a crackdown in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

A total of 716 birds of 16 species up for sale in Baqargunj market were rescued in a raid and a dozen people were taken into custody on Monday.

Meanwhile, the duo -- Vinod and Rampal -- arrested for hunting and killing Siberian birds, were produced before the remand magistrate and sent to jail. The two minors who helped hunt and kill the birds were produced before the juvenile justice board, which sent them to a juvenile home. They were arrested under sections 9 and 21 of Wildlife Protection Act after the video went viral.

Regional forest officer, Kanpur range, Ayush Tripathi, said that the raid on the market was conducted following inputs about the sale of Siberian birds. “All the birds rescued from the market are under the protected category, and as per rules, their sale is illegal,” said Tripathi adding that the birds have been sent to Kanpur Zoo. Around 10 to 12 people have been taken into custody for questioning. Tripathi said that the forest department would also register an FIR in this case. According to the Babupurwa police, the recovery memo submitted by the forest department lists many migratory birds, including the Himalayan Duck. —IANS