70% People Say, Will Take Vax When It's Available

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, 70 per cent of the respondents have said that they will take vaccine against coronavirus whenever it's available.

The IANS-Cvoter survey posed a question to respondents -- if a new Coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available, will they take it? In response to this, overwhelming 72.8 per cent strongly agreed to take it, while 10.3 per cent strongly disagreed. However, an average of 70 per cent generally agreed for the vaccine.

When asked if the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is safe, 48.8 per cent respondents agreed that it's totally safe while 9 per cent disagreed, however, an average of 57 per cent agreed that the vaccine is safe. A total of 67.8 per cent respondents thought that a new Coronavirus vaccine would be important.

As the Covid vaccination has crossed 20 crore the Center on Sunday said that Nearly 12 Crore Doses will be available for National COVID Vaccination for the month of June and 7,94,05,200 doses were available for National COVID Vaccination Programme in May 2021. —IANS