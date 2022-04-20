701 test positive, J&K COVID tally at 13,899

Srinagar: Another 701 people tested positive in J&K on Sunday in the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases as the total number of people infected by the dreaded virus rose to 13,899 in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said, "701 tested positive today, 100 in Jammu division and 601 in Kashmir division."

The total number of people infected by coronavirus in J&K is now 13,899. Eight patients succumbed on Sunday in different hospitals of J&K.

So far, 244 people have been killed by the virus while 7,811 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 5,844 in J&K out of which 1,032 are in Jammu division and 4,812 are in Kashmir division.

—IANS