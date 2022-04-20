70,000 Litres Kerosene Seized From Godown

Meerut: A massive raid was conducted at a kerosene oil godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on September 07. As per the information, more than excessive oil was found in terms of quantity from the godown.

After getting inputs about the Godown, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Meerut city Ajay Kumar Tiwari along with the team of District Supply Officer (DSO) Vikas Gautam reached at spot to investigate the case. They seized around 70,000 Kerosene from the godown. Speaking to ANI, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said, "It is an illegal activity as oil is being robbed by the owner of oil godown"