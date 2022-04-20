700 Boxes Of Country Liquor Found In Private School In UP

Jaunpur: At least 700 boxes of countryside liquor were recovered from the premises of a school in the Badlapur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The locals informed the police after spotting huge amounts of liquor boxes in a room at the RCM Public School, situated in Baderi village.

Investigation has been initiated while the locals say that the liquor could have been kept in the room at night. Institution's manager Kali Prasad Maurya said that taking advantage of the fact that the school had been closed for vacations, the alcohol could have been kept. The cost of the recovered alcohol is estimated to be over 17 lakh rupees. UNI