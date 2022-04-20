70-yr-old woman raped, beaten up by man in UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man in Uttar Pradesh''s Ballia on Saturday following which the accused was arrested, police said.

The 25-year-old man forcibly entered the woman''s house around 4 am and allegedly raped her, SHO of Haldi police station Satyendra Rai said.

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman''s residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said.

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said.

The woman was sent for a medical examination, he added. —PTI