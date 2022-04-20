70-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki: A 70-year-old man was beaten to death over a petty issue in Uttar Pradesh''s Barabanki on Wednesday, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

Shatruhan, a resident of Dehua village, was found lying in a pool of blood by the villagers, who reported the matter to police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said the accused, identified as Mahadev (68), went to use the tube well on Shatruhan''s side of the farm that led to a dispute between the two.

Shatruhan was beaten up by Mahadev, leading to his death. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the law on the basis of a complaint received from the deceased''s son, the SP said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem. —PTI