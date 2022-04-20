70-year-old dies inside old age home, 2 arrested

Greater Noida: An elderly man in a government-run old-age home at Dankaur has died under mysterious circumstances. Police believe that the death occurred due to injuries inflicted upon the elderly person.

The body of 70-year-old Soran Singh has been sent for postmortem. The police have arrested two persons for interrogation in this connection.

According to DCP, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh, "The police will be able to take action only after the post mortem report arrives, But it seems that Soran Singh was badly beaten up at the old-age home. This is evident from the injuries on his body."

"This is a government-run old age home. Soran Singh was from Aligarh. He was admitted to this centre on February 20 this year along with his wife Kanchan Devi," Singh added.

Primary investigation by the poilice has revealed that Soran Singh used to regularly fight with his wife and the staff members intervened several times to end the fight. On March 2, he again had a fight with his wife and the staff intervened during which Soran Singh sustained serious injuries.

The ipolice was neither informed nor was Soran Singh admitted to a hospital.

According to the DCP, "Instead of informing the police, the staff members dumped his body in a field and spread the rumour that Soran Singh had gone to get his pension and did not return."

The investigation has also revealed that Soran Singh and Kanchan Devi had no issues, so nobody came to enquire about them.

--IANS