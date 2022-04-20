70 Lakh Youths To Get Jobs In UP In Five Years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government will make jobs available to 70 lakh youths in the next five years.

He also indicated that his government's plans to move ahead with its 'one district-one product' scheme to create more employment opportunities.

"The manner in which people have chosen Uttar Pradesh for investment, their excitement and inclination is being observed... we believe that of the 1 crore unemployed, we will be in a position to provide jobs to 70 lakh in the coming five years... they will be extended opportunities through our programmes," the chief minister said after inaugurating the first 'Rozgar Summit" here.

Stressing that his government has linked agriculture with employment, he said since it (agriculture) is a vast sector, there is immense possibility for creation of jobs in it.

"Can we develop the state on the lines of 'one districtone product'... there is no encouragement for the carpet industry of Bhadohi, lock industry of Aligarh, brass industry of Moradabad, saree industry of Varanasi... why can't we link one district with one product," the chief minister asked, noting that most of the state's 75 districts have a traditional industry.

"We need to believe in our youth who stand firmly even in adverse conditions... whenever there is a danger to the society, the youth is there. But when it is time to provide employment there is no concrete work undertaken... we have given emphasis on employment in our new industrial policy," he said. The chief minister said that some 40 to 50 years ago labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar used to move to West Bengal. "But see what has been the state there because of trade unionism... Uttar Pradesh is a state which has simplified labour laws and so people need to work here," he claimed.

Adityanath said that agriculture is the biggest source of employment where production can be tripled by using technical knowhow and small investments.

"We cannot achieve self-reliance without the use of technology," he said.

On waiver of farm loans, the chief minister said there were financial challenges before him, but the government has checked wasteful expenditure. Ministers have been told not to undertake any lavish work in their bungalows except for whitewashing and also not purchase new vehicles, he said.

"In this manner Rs 14,000 crore is being saved," Adityanath claimed, adding that his government waived loans of 86 lakh farmers so as to link them with the process of development and give them confidence.