7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi's Rohini; legal action taken

The incident highlights the dangers of waterlogged areas in urban spaces. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a Fatehpur Beri residential building, leading to the rescue of 14 individuals, including children, who were rushed to hospitals with injuries.

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in the New Delhi Rohini area on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the park when he drowned in a pond formed due to rainwater in Sector-20 in Rohini, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, necessary legal action has been taken into the matter.

Earlier today, fourteen people, including six women and four children, were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital after they were rescued from a fire that broke out at a four-storey residential building in Fatehpur Beri area.

Two suffered burn injuries while others faced breathing problems due to excessive smoke, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a fire call was received from the Jagbir Colony, Asola Village area in Fatehpur Beri and three fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse it.

According to a primary investigation by the Delhi Police, the fire occurred on the ground floor due to a short circuit.

The fire had also engulfed some vehicles and electric metres in the stilt parking of the building.

Heavy rains lashed the Gurugram causing massive water logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city.

Key areas, including the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, and many other subways were severely impacted, disrupting the normal life of the commuters.

The district administration reported that Gurugram received 53mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, causing water to accumulate in multiple sectors and on major roads. Some areas also recorded over 80 mm of rainfall.

Commuters were seen wading through water-logged roads as heavy rainfall hit several parts of the city.

The national capital also witnessed heavy downpours on Sunday. With a spell of incessant rainfall in the capital city of Delhi, several areas of the city faced waterlogging.

—ANI