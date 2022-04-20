7-year-old''s letter to Santa leaves netizens in tears

Mumbai: When you''re a kid, one of the best parts of Christmas is the idea of Santa Claus, the fat, magical elf-man who leaves you presents to confirm that yes, you''re a good kid.

Recently, a letter of a small child went viral on social media in which the child addressed Santa and wrote that he had to leave his house because "dad was mad".

The shelter, SafeHaven of Tarrant County, took to Facebook to share an image of the letter written by the little boy captioned, "Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks ago."

Since being shared, the post has prompted emotional responses from people.

A user on Facebook remarked, "This is heartbreaking. We are all so blessed, and should be so thankful we have all those things we take for granted. Bless his heart, I hope he gets it all!"

A user wrote, "I so want to help Blake. SafeHaven of Tarrant County how many children do you currently house? Now I want to help all the children...my heart just breaks."

"Dear, Blake. I heart you, baby. I once had to leave home with my kids too. But when your mom is brave enough to take you to a safe place, she will do what she can to make you happy and keep you safe. Thank you for being so amazing, brave and wonderful", added another.

A post read, "What a sweet boy! It''s so sad to see children scared and hurt.. prayers for this little boy and all the families in this situation!"

--IANS