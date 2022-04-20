7 wounded in West Bank clashes with Israeli soldiers





Ramallah: At least seven Palestin were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, according to witnesses.

The witnesses told Xinhua news agency that the clashes broke out on Friday when the soldiers used force to disperse dozens of Palestin who were protesting against the Israeli construction of a settlement in Deir Jarir town near Ramallah.

They said that the soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters who threw stones at the soldiers.

Palestinian medical teams arrived at the scene soon and confirmed that at least seven protesters were injured and dozens were suffocated.

On December 23, 2020, dozens of Israeli settlers began installing tents and building equipment in Deir Jarir town under the protection of the Israeli army and police.

Palestinian protesters organise weekly anti-Israeli settlement rallies in several villages and towns across the West Bank.

—IANS