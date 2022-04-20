7 women among 10 held for attacking cops in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Seven women and three others have been arrested for allegedly attacking a police team that was trying to intervene in a fight over a property dispute in a Uttar Pradesh village in Prayagraj district.

The women allegedly tried to strangle a constable during the incident that took place late on Saturday late in Bikapur village

Inspector Sarayinayat, S.K. Pandey sai: "A team of three policemen posted at police response vehicle (PRV) were tipped off that women from two families were fighting over a property dispute."

They were told that the women were involved in brick batting, hence they rushed to intervene.

While the policemen tried to pacify the women, two of the accused, Deepak and Bhola Yadav, instigated the women, who then attacked the police team with bricks and stones. One of the constables, Gyan Prakash Yadav, was injured in the attack.

The unruly mob allegedly held the constable and tried to strangle him.

After being alerted by other villagers, forces from four police stations -- Sarayinayat, Phulpur, Baharia, and Tharwai -- rushed to the spot and rescued the policemen.

The injured constable has been admitted to a hospital in Hanumanganj for treatment.

Based on a complaint by the injured constable, a case was registered with Sarayinayat police station against 10 named and five others on Sunday.

The accused have been charged under section 147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 504 (criminal intimidation), 326 (causing grievous hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempt to kill), 332 (causing hurt to any person being a public servant) and 188 (violation of norms) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 Criminal Amendment Act.

The accused identified as Puja Yadav, Neelam Yadav, Rinku Yadav, Sunita Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Prabhawati, Kamlesh Devi and Deepak Yadav and Sanjay Yadav - all residents of Bikapur arrested on Sunday evening.

Source: IANS