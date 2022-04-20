7 UP Medical Students Suspended Over Ragging

Etawah: After widespread criticism over the past week, the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) in Saifai, Etawah has suspended seven students of the 2018 MBBS batch for three months for ragging junior students and making them tonsure their heads.

A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been slapped on each of them. An FIR will soon be lodged against these seven students, sources said. Besides, a penalty of Rs 5,000 was imposed on all 150 students of the 2018 batch, that was involved in ragging the juniors. The decision was taken on Saturday. The university suspended a hostel superintendent, besides removing the Dean of Students'' Welfare, and sacking the security personnel, who were on duty on the fateful day. In another development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also summoned University Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar for an urgent meeting. The UPUMS had earlier denied the incident and even justified ragging as a part of tradition and ''manner building''. However, as media pressure built up, it finally admitted to the incident and initiated action.

Last Tuesday, around 150 first-year students were forced to tonsure their heads and march on the campus by their seniors. They were also forced to salute the seniors.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) issued a show-cause notice to the Vice Chancellor over the alleged incident. The Council had warned the institution of a Rs 1.5 crore penalty if it failed to respond within 24 hours.

A probe by the District Magistrate confirmed that ragging had taken place after which the University authorities also admitted to the incident.

The University dean said that action against employees of the institute was taken due to their carelessness, as they did not inform the administration. The security guards, who were on duty on the fateful day, have been terminated, he added.

Besides, the Superintendent of Sakyamuni Hostel, where the first-year students stay, has been suspended till the completion of the inquiry.