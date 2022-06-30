7 UP Districts Warned Of Water Release From Uttarakhand Reservoir

Bijnor: Warning has been issued to seven districts of Uttar Pradesh by the authorities at Kalagarh Dam, across the Ramganga river in Uttarakhand, about the possibility of heavy rainfall in the coming day.

The district administrations of seven UP districts, through which the river flows, have been warned of a 'major catastrophe' if encroachments are not removed immediately.

There has been heavy rainfall in the hills and the reservoir is gradually filling up. If the reservoir level rises to 355 metres, water will have to be released and it will inundate low-lying areas in the UP districts.

The districts that have been warned include Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Farrukhabad.

According to official sources, the letter to the district authorities concerned in this regard has said, "The reservoir has a capacity to hold up to 365 metres. Once the water level breaches 355 metres, the doors of the dam are opened to release excess water. This can lead to flooding in low-lying areas downstream."

It may be noted that farmers have encroached upon several hectares of land, and some have even made brick houses on the banks of the river and these people face danger if water is released.

According to the officials, there are over 30 places where encroachment has taken place.

Kalagarh Dam official, Neeraj Kumar Tyagi, said, "We have issued advisories to administrations of seven districts in Uttar Pradesh. At present, there are encroachments along the banks of the river. Most of these encroachments are near populated areas. The dam water is presently at 338 metres. Things are under control as of now. But, if it rises to 355 metres, we will have to release it downstream, which may flood a lot of places in the region."

Bijnor District Magistrate Umesh Mishra said, "Our immediate priority is to remove these encroachments from the river banks. A drive is on to remove such encroachments in the district at the earliest." —IANS