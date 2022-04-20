7 UP Cops Booked For Murder In Custodial Death Case

Hapur: An FIR has been lodged against seven policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for murder in the custodial death of a 35-year-old security guard in Uttar Pradesh''s Hapur district on October 13.

The FIR comes a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

Pradeep Tomar, a security guard, had died allegedly after being tortured by cops in a police station in Hapur''s Pilkhuwa area on Sunday evening. His 10-year-old son, who accompanied him to the outpost, claimed that he was detained and brutally tortured during interrogation. According to police, Pradeep had been summoned to the Chijarsi outpost for interrogation in a murder case.

After his condition deteriorated, the cops rushed him to a local hospital in Hapur and later to a medical facility in Meerut where he succumbed to the torture inflicted on him. The postmortem report has also corroborated the claims of torture. Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashvir Singh said: "The cause of death has not been specified in the report. Viscera sample has been preserved for further analysis. There is blackening on his posterior, arm and contusion on other parts of the body.".

The NHRC has sought the status as well as action taken reports within four weeks.

The deceased''s younger brother, Kuldeep Tomar, had submitted a written complaint alleging torture at the hands of DSP Santosh Misra, Pilkhuwa SHO Yogesh Baliyan, sub-inspector Ajab Singh and four other unnamed policemen leading to his brother''s death.

While SHO Baliyan, sub inspector Ajab Singh and a constable are already under suspension, DSP Misra was transferred and put in-charge of Garhmukteshwar circle. According to the police, Pradeep, who used to work as a security guard with a private factory in Ghaziabad, was picked up for interrogation as he was suspected of being in touch with an accused in a murder case. Hapur ASP Sarvesh Misra said: "The charred body of a woman was recovered on August 30. The woman was later identified as Preeti, a resident of Jarcha in Noida and relative of Pradeep. Preeti was allegedly murdered by one Arun, who is also a relative of Pradeep. He was not directly linked to the murder, but could have been part of the conspiracy." --IANS