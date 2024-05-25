7 tribal girls raped in MP's Sidhi after accused use voice modulation app to pose as female teacher; 4 arrested

The accused, Brijesh Prajapati, along with three associates, lured the girls with false promises of scholarships and committed the heinous crimes at a deserted location.

Sidhi (MP): At least seven tribal girls were allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district after the accused used a voice modulation app to pose as a female teacher and called the victims to a deserted place to discuss scholarships, said an official.

The incident was going on for a long time and it came to light when one of the victims recently lodged a police complaint at Majhauli police station in the district. The police arrested four accused, including the main accused Brijesh Prajapati (30) in the matter, the officer added.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Rewa Range, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar told ANI, "A girl lodged a complaint that a man spoke to her in a female voice and called her to meet him at a deserted place to discuss and help her to get the scholarship. The accused also told the victim that a man would meet her and would take her to the discussed location. After that, the girl reached the said location where the accused reached and violated the girl."

After the incident, the victim informed the police about the whole incident. Acting on the information, the police began an investigation and arrested the prime accused and his associates, he added.

"The accused has been identified as Brijesh Prajapati, a resident of Sidhi district. The police also took his three associates into custody and all of them were being interrogated. During interrogation, the accused admitted raping 7 girls. Of these victims, we have identified four victims and based on their statement cases have been registered against the accused," the officer said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

According to the official release, after violating the girl, the accused used to snatch the mobile phone from the victim through which he got contact numbers of other girls and sold their phone with the help of his associates in the market.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognizance of the matter and instructed to form an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the entire matter.

"A case of violation of tribal girls by luring them with scholarship has come to my notice in Majhauli police station of Sidhi district. The accused man has been arrested. Those who commit such condemnable acts are enemies of the society, strictest action will be taken against the accused. The accused will not be spared at any cost," CM Yadav posted on X.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to closely investigate all aspects of this case and compile concrete evidence. It will investigate all the facts impartially and submit a report," he further wrote.

—ANI