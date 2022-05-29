7 trackers go missing on Pandav Shera track in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday launched a search and rescue operation after 7 trackers reportedly went missing on the Pandav Shera track in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

"SDRF team received information from District Control Room Rudraprayag that 7 trackers have gone missing while trekking on Pandav Shera track. SDRF's High Altitude Rescue Team has been sent for rescue work," said DIG SDRF Riddhim Agarwal. In view of the sensitivity of the said incident, a chopper was arranged by the Civil Aviation Department for quick rescue by Deputy Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Riddhim Agarwal and ordered for a quick rescue.

Under the direction of Commander SDRF, Manikant Mishra, the High Altitude Rescue Team (High Altitude Rescue Team) of SDRF has been dispatched to Pandav Shera track through a chopper from Sahastradhara helipad with necessary rescue equipment and satellite phones for a quick rescue. The team has reached the Agastyamuni helipad and the search and rescue operation has been started on the track route.—ANI