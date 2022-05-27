    Menu
    7 soldiers die in accident near Ladakh, others injured

    Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, incl requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command: Army Sources

    Ladakh:  7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too. Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, incl requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command: Army Sources more details awaited.—ANI

