7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; results on June 4

India gears up for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections: Phases, Dates, and Key Information - Chief Election Commissioner announces comprehensive election schedule, alongside assembly polls in key states and bypolls.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/96.8-crore-voters-eligible-to-take-part-in-2024-lok-sabha-polls



Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.



The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

—PTI