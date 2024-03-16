    Menu
    India

    7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; results on June 4

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March16/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    India gears up for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections: Phases, Dates, and Key Information - Chief Election Commissioner announces comprehensive election schedule, alongside assembly polls in key states and bypolls.

    Rajiv Kumar with Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu and other Officials

    New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

    The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

    Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/96.8-crore-voters-eligible-to-take-part-in-2024-lok-sabha-polls

    Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

    The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :Election Dates 2024 Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Assembly Elections Schedule Election Phases Bypolls 2024 Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar Sukhbir Singh Election Results Announcement
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in