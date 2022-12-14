7 people in Bihar died after ingesting spurious alcohol

Patna (The Hawk): After ingesting spurious alcohol in Bihar's Saran area, seven individuals passed away and numerous more suffered vision loss.

From Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, there were fatalities.

According to family members, the victims' health began to deteriorate on Tuesday night after they drank the alcohol in the afternoon.

The seven deceased were Masrakh natives.

After the occurrence, the locals of nearby communities stopped roads 73 and 90 and sought restitution as well as the detention of the accused who was in charge of selling the fake alcohol.

Officials from the district administration claimed that the cause of the deaths had not yet been determined.

Results of the post-mortem on the bodies are anticipated.

Additionally, the authorities are interviewing patients who became ill and were admitted to Sadar Hospital Chapra and other private hospitals.

13 people died earlier this month in the villages of Masrakh and Maraura in the Saran district.

According to the official statistics, from January to November of this year, 173 people in Bihar died as a result of fake alcohol.

