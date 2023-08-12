    Menu
    7 new laws, including Delhi services, get presidential approval

    Nidhi Khurana
    August12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The President, Droupadi Murmu, gave his approval to seven new legislation voted by Parliament this week on Saturday, and they all went into effect on Sunday.

    The government also published a notice in the official gazette.

    This year sees the implementation of several pieces of legislation, including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, the National Dental Commission Act, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, and the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.—Inputs from Agencies

